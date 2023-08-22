Milwaukee Public Schools closed Aug. 23 due to excessive heat, website says

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools said it will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 due to excessive heat, according to their website.

A banner on their website reads, "ALERT: Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, August 23, 2023, due to excessive heat. All after-school, recreation, and athletic programs are cancelled. Central Services and all administrative buildings will be open and staff at those sites should report to work."

An excessive heat watch is described on their website as:

An excessive heat watch will be in effect for all Wisconsin counties from 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 23, through 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 24, 2023. For the safety of all MPS students and staff, we are watching the forecast closely.





We will alert families as soon as possible if any changes will be made to school or program schedules.







For information about how to stay safe during hot weather, visit the Milwaukee Health Department website.





The City of Milwaukee Health Department has issued a Heat Health Warning, which will take effect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The warning comes as temperatures in Milwaukee are expected to reach 100 degrees, with the heat index forecasting temperatures near 110.

The last time we reached 100 in Milwaukee was June of 2022 and 10 years prior in 2012.

The warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. After the warning expires, a watch will remain in effect through Thursday. Milwaukee's health department said it will be enhancing its surveillance for heat-related illness and working to address the vulnerable population's needs during the heat wave.

TMJ4 News has compiled a full list of cooling sites across Milwaukee County.

The lake holds off the extreme heat for one more day, but as the wind shifts southeast, today will be a little warmer than yesterday.

Most locations should reach the 80s and the humidity also continues to increase. There is still a small chance north of Milwaukee gets clipped with a stray shower today.

Confidence is very high that tomorrow will be the hottest day of summer. TMJ4 is also making the leap to forecasting a high temperature of 100 degrees in Milwaukee. The added humidity will make it feel more like 110 by Wednesday afternoon!

The last time we reached 100 in Milwaukee was June of 2022 and 10 years prior in 2012. This is dangerously hot, especially for those who do not have air conditioning to keep cool. Everyone should limit their time and activity outdoors tomorrow afternoon.

