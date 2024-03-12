Watch Now
Milwaukee Public School principal named 'Principal of the Year'

Milwaukee Public School principal named 'Principal of the Year'.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 12, 2024
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee elementary school principal holds a state title as “the Principal of the Year."

You may remember our connection with Hawthorne Elementary last week when Howard University students spent their spring break mentoring the school kids.

The vibe was so uplifting.

As soon as we arrived, we were greeted by the most welcoming enthusiastic staff and principal.

As we were connecting, principal Shantee Williams casually and proudly revealed, she is the principal of the year.

For the 23-24 school year, The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation awarded 9 students, 11 teachers, and one principal from all around the state.

All were recognized for their hard work, achievements, and service.

