Milwaukee Public School principal named 'Principal of the Year'.

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee elementary school principal holds a state title as “the Principal of the Year."

You may remember our connection with Hawthorne Elementary last week when Howard University students spent their spring break mentoring the school kids.

The vibe was so uplifting.

As soon as we arrived, we were greeted by the most welcoming enthusiastic staff and principal.

As we were connecting, principal Shantee Williams casually and proudly revealed, she is the principal of the year.

For the 23-24 school year, The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation awarded 9 students, 11 teachers, and one principal from all around the state.

All were recognized for their hard work, achievements, and service.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip