Milwaukee Public School community denounces shared revenue bill forcing police officers in schools

Community organizations joined the Milwaukee Board of School Directors in denouncing the shared revenue bill that includes forcing police officers back into Milwaukee schools.

"We will not be complicit in the attempts to further criminalize, black, brown and disabled youth. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever," said Cendi Tena, co-executive director of Leaders Igniting Transformation.

Critics argued police officers do not keep schools safe and challenged lawmakers to fund resources that work. They described the issue as a fight that has already been fought and decided at the local level.

MPS removed police officers from its schools in 2016. In 2020, the district ended its contract with the police.

During a luncheon Friday, top Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos touted the whole package as the result of bipartisan negotiation.

"Here we sit where we can all be proud of that it's not exactly what everybody wanted, but I do think more people in Wisconsin do want to find middle ground," Rep. Vos told the room.

However, the bill comes with strings attached targeting the city and county of Milwaukee. The provision surrounding school resource officers is just one of the restrictions.

"The community has made a decision why are we seeing legislation coming from the state, telling the City of Milwaukee, even though you made this decision and you had this fight, it doesn't matter," said Kyle Johnson, political director with BLOC.

"It's insulting and it makes me wonder where is a democracy," Tena said.

Some critics called on Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley to hold a town hall to promote transparency around the bill.

Vos was asked what he is open to negotiating.

"I'm not going to do it in public unlike the governor so I'm happy to report back once we've had a chance to talk," Rep. Vos replied.

Vos estimated the bill could hit the Assembly floor later this month. This week, Governor Tony Evers said he will veto the plan in its current form and directed lawmakers to rework it.

