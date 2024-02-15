Milwaukee Public Safety and Health Committee to meet on ambulance policies

The Milwaukee Public Safety and Health Committee will meet today to discuss ambulance policies.

The meeting comes after Jolene Waldref died in the cold after multiple calls to 911 and first responders arriving to the scene.

The agenda for Thursday's meeting includes discussion of improving the response to emergency calls and the city's agreements with private ambulance companies.

Milwaukee's Fire Chief Aaron Lipski has until Monday to report on those policies.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip