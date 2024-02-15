Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Public Safety and Health Committee to meet on ambulance policies

The Milwaukee Public Safety and Health Committee will meet today to discuss ambulance policies. It comes after Jolene Waldref died in the cold after multiple calls to 911.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 07:40:19-05

The Milwaukee Public Safety and Health Committee will meet today to discuss ambulance policies.

The meeting comes after Jolene Waldref died in the cold after multiple calls to 911 and first responders arriving to the scene.

The agenda for Thursday's meeting includes discussion of improving the response to emergency calls and the city's agreements with private ambulance companies.

Milwaukee's Fire Chief Aaron Lipski has until Monday to report on those policies.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month