Milwaukee Public Museum wants your feedback on its new museum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum wants your feedback on the new building they are planning at Sixth and Vliet.

The survey is open through Friday, Oct. 14. Head to their website to fill the survey out.

"Questions will request input on various exhibit topics and themes, preferred events and opportunities to engage, and insight into what visitors like you find most valuable in a museum experience," according to a news release from the museum.

The new building will be five stories tall with about 200,000 square feet of space. The museum says the outside texture will be reminiscent of the ancient sea stacks at Mill Bluff State Park in Camp Douglass.

The first floor will feature an open commons atrium inspired by the coming together of the Milwaukee, Kinnickinnic and Menomonee rivers.

The four floors above the ground floor will be dedicated to the exhibition space. Outside the museum, there will be two gardens, one at the entrance and one on the roof.

In addition to the new building, the museum will have a 50,000-square-foot storage facility for additional collections not on display.

Earlier this year crews began wrecking the buildings at the site of the new museum.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2023. Residents will be able to go inside in 2026, the museum says.

The museum's current building is at 800 W. Wells St.

The Milwaukee Public Museum, Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater released the following renderings:

Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater Renderings of the planned Milwaukee Public Museum building.



Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater

Renderings of the planned Milwaukee Public Museum building.



Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater

Renderings of the planned Milwaukee Public Museum building.



Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater

Renderings of the planned Milwaukee Public Museum building.



Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater

Renderings of the planned Milwaukee Public Museum building.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip