Milwaukee Public Museum reveals Rainforest, Butterfly Vivarium and more

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum has revealed the themes for the top floor of their new building called the "'Future Museum".

This fifth exhibit includes the We Energies Foundation Gallery: Rainforest, the Puelicher Butterfly Vivarium, and the Bucyrus Rooftop Terrace.

Check out the three renderings the museum released today:

According to the museum's description via Twitter:

In Rainforest, visitors will be transported to the tropics to learn about the biodiversity that flourishes there and the life supported by those climates.



Directly connected to Rainforest, visitors will be able to enter the Vivarium—a warm, lush garden thriving with real plants and live butterflies.



Just beyond these two areas, visitors will be able to enjoy the fresh air and take in views of the city on the Rooftop Terrace.



Click here to learn more about the exhibit features in the Rainforest gallery as well as exciting details about the Vivarium and Rooftop Terrace: https://mpm.edu/rainforest

and GGN for these incredible designs!



Read about the rainforest exhibit on their website here.

The purpose of these zones is to ensure visitors can learn about different ideas, cultures, and moments of history, the museum said in a Facebook post.

The new building will be five stories tall with about 200,000 square feet of space. The museum says the outside texture will be reminiscent of the ancient sea stacks at Mill Bluff State Park in Camp Douglass.

The first floor will feature an open commons atrium inspired by the coming together of the Milwaukee, Kinnickinnic and Menomonee rivers.

In addition to the new building, the museum will have a 50,000-square-foot storage facility for additional collections not on display.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2023. Residents will be able to go inside in 2026, the museum says.

The museum's current building is at 800 W. Wells St.

Key donors noted by the museum are:



Anonymous donors,

JoAnn & Richard Beightol,

Lynn & Douglas Brengel,

Bucyrus Foundation,

Melitta S. & Joan M. Pick Charitable Trust

