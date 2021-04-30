Milwaukee Public Museum issuing 4K free membership passes to local families on Giving Day

MILWAUKEE — In the spirit of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Giving Day, they’ll be providing nearly 4,000 local families with free memberships to see amazing exhibits, in an effort to give families in need the best educational experience possible.

"Accessing great museums such as this helps scholars to continue to be inspired," said Chris Her-Xiong, Executive Director for the Hmong American Peace Academy.

In an effort to give back to the community, the Milwaukee Public Museum, along with donations made through the Yabuki Family Foundation, is in the process of giving under-served families in the city a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to access the museum for a full year, all at no cost.

"These cultural experiences are something that every single child should be able to experience and have access to," said Ellen Sensky, President of the Milwaukee Public Museum.

184 of the memberships went to families with children attending the Hmong American Peace Academy, and another nearly 200 to those participating in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

"The free membership provides more stuff for me to see, and I’m excited for the new exhibits," said membership recipient Neveah Brooks.

"To be able to go as many times as I would like, or to take them as many times as they would like to go, means a lot," said Tamara Key, another membership recipient.

The museum can provide critical opportunities for children to learn about the world, and the rich history that’s in their own backyards through various interactive and immersive exhibits.

"Some kids like to read, some like to see, and some like to touch it. The museum actually provides all of those different levels of learning," said Sensky.

We decided to take a closer look at how much these families would be saving with a free year-long pass to the museum. For a family of four, an annual membership would typically cost around $108, and for families of two, it would cost around $68.

"We want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity, not just the people who can afford it," said Sensky.

The museum surpassed its goal of $200,000 raised Thursday on their third annual Giving Day. That money will go back into the museum and the community as well.

