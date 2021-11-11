Milwaukee Public Museum: Free admission to tribal members for Native American Heritage Month

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Milwaukee Public Museum is offering free admission to all tribal members until Nov. 30.

The promotion is done in partnership with Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. There will also be special museum programming regarding indigenous cultures throughout November. These programs will take place every week on Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a free virtual webinar this Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Nov. 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can register online. These programs will take place in addition to the museum's existing galleries on Native American history.

“We are continuously looking for ways to honor the important and ongoing contributions Native Americans have made in Wisconsin and throughout the United States,” said Dr. Ellen Censky, President & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum. “We are proud to partner with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to provide additional educational opportunities for Museum visitors and the general public to learn more about the rich history and culture of first peoples.”

The Milwaukee Public Museum is open Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information on tribal events can be found on the museum’s website .

