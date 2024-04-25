Milwaukee Public Market named #1 best public market in the nation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market is getting some well-deserved attention on the national stage!

USA Today ranked it #1 on its "10 best" list for public markets.

The list is voted on by readers but an expert panel makes the final decision.

Dylan Wallach stopped by the Milwaukee Public Market, while on tour with "The Tina Turner Musical."

"We've never been to Milwaukee before. everybody told us this was the place to go to get a feel for Milwaukee," Wallach said. "So we've been walking around doing some window shopping and then came here for a bite to eat before the show."

Milwaukee beat out many big names across the country including Pike's Place in Seattle, the Boston public market, and the eastern market in Detroit.

TMJ4 News

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip