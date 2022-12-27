Milwaukee Public Library's TikTok account is going viral

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Library's TikTok page - that's right, the people known for helping people read books are on TikTok - is gaining fame on an international scale.

They have already garnered almost 3 million likes and nearly 90,000 followers on TikTok. Topics range from "carrying my book everywhere in case I might want to read"... to "going through the archives" and "you at the library as a baby."

They have A LOT of videos. And they are not stuffy... but instead star young people doing exciting, modern things - in a library. Check out their TikTok account by clicking here.

Library employees say that during the COVID-19 pandemic, they found social media to be a good way to communicate with book lovers. But it was MPL employees Derek Reilly and Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs who created the TikTok account and grew its following.

TODAY's Jacob Soboroff traveled to Milwaukee and spoke with the people behind the TikTok account. Soboroff reports that while the Milwaukee Public Library is home to more than 2.5 million books, it’s their TikTok videos that are writing their next chapter.

