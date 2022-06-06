Milwaukee Public Library locations are back to full service

MILWAUKEE — Big changes are coming Monday at the Milwaukee Public Library. The start of a brand new week launches the final step in re-opening branches after two years of limited service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes extend beyond restoring hours at library branches. Community spaces and meeting rooms are also back open. They have been off limits to the public since the start of the pandemic.

MPL says this final step in restoring full service is a cause for celebration. There was a period of time during the pandemic when the Central Library and its branches were only offering curbside pickup.

Phased re-opening picked up speed in the summer of 2021 when people were invited back in to browse and select their own materials.

Beginning Monday, all 12 branch libraries will be open Monday and Tuesdays from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday the hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And Saturday the hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Branches will be closed on Sundays.

You can continue to check out Chromebooks and hot-spots to take home for increased access to library programs and resources.

The library's online resources - which many people leaned on during the past two years - will continue to be available. You can get free access to music, movies, books, audio books and much more.

Learn more on the library system's website.

