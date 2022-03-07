Watch
Milwaukee prosecutor won't charge elections board members

TMJ4
Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 07, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Milwaukee County district attorney will not file charges against two Democratic members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, saying there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed any crimes.

District Attorney John Chisholm, a Democrat, on Monday rejected calls from the Republican Racine County sheriff to prosecute five members of the commission who voted not to send election deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.

The Republican Racine County district attorney in February also declined to bring charges, saying she didn’t have jurisdiction.

