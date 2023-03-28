Milwaukee program works with mothers to promote healthy birth outcomes

MILWAUKEE — Celebrating your child's first birthday should be a joyful experience, but many children don't get that chance here in Milwaukee.

According to a report by the Milwaukee Health Department and UW-Milwaukee's School of Public Health, the Black infant mortality rate was nearly three times higher than white babies from 2016 to 2018.

Julia Means is a community and parish registered nurse for Ascension Wisconsin who wanted to give mothers the tools they need to save their babies.

"One of our goals is that our babies will reach their birthdays because so many of them do not," Means said.

In 2004, she founded Blanket of Love, a social support program in Milwaukee that helps mothers from pregnancy to their babies first birthday.

Through educational classes, mothers learn to advocate for themselves at doctor's appointments which helps reduce infant mortality.

"We let them know, no bleeding is normal and that if they're having pain they need to go to the doctor," Means said.

The program is a collaboration between 36 church congregations, city officials, housing shelters, neighborhood centers, and community partners.

Means believes in the City of Milwaukee, any Black pregnant mother is already at high risk.

The one thing Means looks forward to every year is the Blanket of Love birthday party, which was held Tuesday afternoon at Ascension Ebenezer Health Resource Center.

"I just love seeing the babies," she smiled.

Her goal for this program is simple, celebrate mothers and their babies after they reach that first milestone.

For Mesheokia White, she didn't know what to expect when she first joined the program, but a year later she said she's learned so much.

"It's good to have this information as a mother," White said.

From classes on what to eat during pregnancy to support with wipes and diapers, White said the program provides her with everything she needs to have a healthy baby boy.

"I'd tell every mother to join Blanket of Love to save your baby," White stated. "I learned a lot and I thank god for that."

If you would like more information on the program, click here or call Social Worker Brenda Hoskins at (414)465-3637.

