Milwaukee pro-soccer team announcement expected Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — An announcement revealing the identity of a new pro-soccer team in Milwaukee is expected Wednesday afternoon.

A Twitter account with the username @MKE_ProSoccer said Tuesday there will be an event near 10th and Michigan regarding the new club.

Tomorrow @ The Iron District.



Milwaukee, meet your new club. pic.twitter.com/IFvlrMYFVY — Milwaukee Pro Soccer (@MKE_ProSoccer) October 18, 2022

In May, developers unveiled plans for a new soccer stadium and Iron District entertainment development near 6th and Michigan in downtown Milwaukee.

RELATED CONTENT: Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee

The first heavy construction work for the Iron District development is already underway.

Iron District will stretch between 10th and North James Lovell streets. It is an estimated $160 million project that will include 99 affordable apartments in Michigan Street Commons, an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, a 140-room hotel, and a 3,500-capacity performance venue. It will open in 2024.

Due to an agreement connected to city funding, the project had to start in September and be completed by March 2024.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip