Milwaukee Pride launches digital Health & Wellness space despite festival being canceled

MILWAUKEE — The organization that hosts Milwaukee's PrideFest launched a digital version of their popular "Health and Wellness space" usually featured at the festival, in a normal year.

Milwaukee Pride, Inc. said in a statement Monday they went live with a digital version of the space "in an effort to serve the community despite no physical June festival."

"The Health & Wellness area is a large component of the festival, taking up 30% of the overall event footprint and serving nearly 45,000 people annually," according to the statement.

The space is open for organizations to showcase their programs, services, people and resources that serve the community.

"Historically, LGBTQ+ people face greater challenges with health care, safe spaces, housing, medication, and more. The Health & Wellness area is a safe space, filled by dedicated and sensitive people who create a welcoming and comfortable interaction that allows individuals to find pathways for success; whether it’s joining a community-based organization or seeking medical care," the statement reads.

2021 is the second year Pridefest has been canceled, due to the coronavirus. It was set to be held Thursday, June 3-Sunday, June 6.

