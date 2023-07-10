Milwaukee prepares for Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE — As “The World’s Largest Music Festival”, Summerfest, wrapped up, another huge festival is already setting up Veterans Park.

Harley Davidson’s Homecoming Festivalis a music and motorcycle event happening July 13-July 16 at several venues across the Milwaukee area. The festival celebrates the 120th anniversary of Harley Davidson, the famous motorcycle brand headquartered in Milwaukee.

With music headliners like Green Day and Foo Fighters, preparation is underway at Veterans Park for the festival expected to bring in thousands from around the world.

“Milwaukee loves it when the bikes come out here,” Anthony Prier, a Milwaukee resident, said. “The entire Brady Street gets shut down and it’s all just bikes out here. It’s going to be great.”

With thousands that attended Summerfest and thousands more to come for Harley, local businesses are feeling the love.

“We are expecting this street to be even busier than it has been for the last month, let alone the last two years,” Molly Welter, a bar manager at Jo-Cats Pub, smiled.

Especially after the pandemic, new businesses like Concoctions on Brady Street are also looking forward to the festival.

“We haven’t really been here for a lot of festivals so we’re excited for this to be one of our first ones. I think it’ll be really good for people to see the new business that’s here,” Caprice Cooks, a bartender at Concoctions, said.

Along with local businesses, residents are also gearing up for the festival.

“Any biker will tell you they love to ride so it’s great to park the bike, go eat, and maybe have a drink. It means a lot to Harley and a lot to riders,” Chuck Denefrio, a Harley rider, said.

To check out the full schedule of events, click here. Tickets are available now.

