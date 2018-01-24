Milwaukee Police: Sexual assault attempt halted by gunshot

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man tried to sexually assault a victim Wednesday morning, but was stopped by a witness with a gun.

Police said the suspect attacked a victim near 32nd and Wells Streets at 10:30 a.m. A witness intervened and fired a gun into the ground in an attempt to redirect the suspect's attention away from the victim.

The suspect then attempted to attack the witness as officers arrived. He was aggressive with officers but he was arrested.

Police said the case will be sent to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges in the coming days.

