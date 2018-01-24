Milwaukee Police: Sexual assault attempt halted by gunshot
Witness intervened by firing a gun
3:48 PM, Jan 24, 2018
23 mins ago
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man tried to sexually assault a victim Wednesday morning, but was stopped by a witness with a gun.
Police said the suspect attacked a victim near 32nd and Wells Streets at 10:30 a.m. A witness intervened and fired a gun into the ground in an attempt to redirect the suspect's attention away from the victim.