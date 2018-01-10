Milwaukee Police seeking suspect in south side strong armed robbery

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are looking for a suspect in a strong armed robbery that happened Tues. Jan, 9 around 8:50 p.m at Royal Gas Station at 2012 W. College Ave.

According to police, the suspect forcibly obtained money from the cash register after struggling with an employee and fled on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a male, 30-45 years old, 5'10" tall, weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, with short dark hair, a mustache, and wearing blue sweatshirt and pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7261 with incident number 180090133.