Milwaukee police seek suspects wanted for homicide near 41st and Lancaster

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in a homicide that happened near 41st and Lancaster on Dec. 11.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. Police say the unknown suspects were the occupants of the suspect vehicle when they stopped and robbed the victim's boyfriend while he was outside.

Police say the suspects shot the victim when she exited a nearby residence. She later died from her injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as a silver Chevy Equinox SUV with damage to the rear driver’s side bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

