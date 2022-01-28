Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee police seek suspects wanted for homicide near 41st and Lancaster

items.[0].image.alt
MPD
Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in a homicide that happened near 41st and Lancaster on Dec. 11.
Suspect Vehicle.png
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 21:21:51-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in a homicide that happened near 41st and Lancaster on Dec. 11.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. Police say the unknown suspects were the occupants of the suspect vehicle when they stopped and robbed the victim's boyfriend while he was outside.

Police say the suspects shot the victim when she exited a nearby residence. She later died from her injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as a silver Chevy Equinox SUV with damage to the rear driver’s side bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing