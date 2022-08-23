Milwaukee police seek suspect after shooting near 35th and Concordia

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 35th and Concordia on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Police say the suspect approached a victim and shot him around 2:45 a.m. The suspect then fled in a silver vehicle driven by an unknown individual.

Police describe the suspect as an African American man, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, and bald. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve t-shirt, gray pants, and white shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



