Milwaukee police seek suspect after sexual assault near Holton and Townsend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a suspect after a sexual assault near Holton and Townsend on Monday, Sept. 19.

Milwaukee police say the suspect forced a woman into a building at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is believed to be 20-25 years old and 6 feet tall with short hair, a clean shave, and gold teeth.

Police say he was last seen wearing a maroon zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

