The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who allegedly robbed a Speedway on Layton Avenue last week.

According to a press release, both suspects entered the building to scope out the store Saturday night. One suspect then allegedly approached the cashier and stole money while the other waited in the car they used to flee the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black male, between 27-33 years-old, 5’9”-5’11” tall, and 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat with a design on the front, a black jacket with gray sleeves and a black strip around the bicep, black jeans and gray shoes.

The other is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, a lime green t-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.