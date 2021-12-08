Watch
Milwaukee police seek 26th and Auer homicide suspect

Milwaukee Police Department
Posted at 4:24 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 17:24:59-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a homicide that happened near 26th and Auer on Nov. 7.

Police say the suspect fired several shots, fatally shooting a victim around 3:22 p.m.

The suspect is described by police as an African American male, 20-25-years-old, thin build, and short hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and blue/black jeans. He was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 tips app.

