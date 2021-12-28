Watch
Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects wanted for shooting near Vienna and Port Washington

Milwaukee Police Department
Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2021, at approximately 8:27 p.m., on the 3800 block of N. Port Washington Avenue.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 18:34:23-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for a shooting that happened on Dec. 10.

Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Vienna and Port Washington in Milwaukee.

The victim was arguing with the suspects when the suspects fired shots, striking the victim. Police say the suspects fled on foot.

According to police, the two suspects are described as followed:

Suspect #1

  • Race: African American male
  • Age: 17-20
  • Height: 5'8-6'
  • Last seen wearing: black puffy coat with fur trim on hood, red/orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark colored shoes
  • Armed with a handgun

Suspect #2

  • Race: African American male
  • Age: 17-20
  • Height: 5'8-6'
  • Last seen wearing: black jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

