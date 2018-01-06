The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the identity of a suspect accused of aggravated battery on Tuesday morning.

The man hit a 75-year-old victim in the face several times with his fist on a Milwaukee County Transit Bus near 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6'0 to 6'2" tall, around 220 to 240 pounds with a goatee.He was last seen wearing a black winter cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tan work boots and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.