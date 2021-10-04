Watch
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 5-year-old

Milwaukee Police Department
Taniya R. Hicks, 5, has been missing since 2 p.m. on October 3.
Posted at 9:56 PM, Oct 03, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help locating five-year-old Taniya R. Hicks, who was last seen on the 5700 block of W. Capitol Drive at 2 p.m. on October 3.

Hicks is described as 3' to 4' tall, weighing 38lbs. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and possible black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7:00am and 4:00am and the Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4:00am and 6:00am.

