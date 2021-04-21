Milwaukee police searching for critical missing 1-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing child.

1-year-old Leyanie Hebel is believed to be in the company of missing 29-year-old Derek Hebel.

MPD

Leyanie is described as 33”-36”, 30 lbs, with light brown eyes and light brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a purple winter coat.

Derek is described as 6’2, 200lbs, brown hair with a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

The Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau's telephone number, for information between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., is 414-935-7360.

