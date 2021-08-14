Milwaukee police searching for 13th St. homicide suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in a homicide that happened July 19 on South 13th Street.

MPD said it happened around 11:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of South 13th Street.

Police said in a statement Friday the suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver 4-door vehicle.

MPD The suspect according to police.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and fired several shots, striking him. The victim sustained fatal injuries. The suspect fled in that vehicle, according to MPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

