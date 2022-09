MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three missing girls who were last seen Friday night.

11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 14-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen near 48th and Vilet around 10 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Police said the girls may be in the Chicago area.

If you see them, or if you have any information, please contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7405.

