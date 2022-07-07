MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced the rollout of a new effort, called Operation Save-A-Casing, aimed at addressing the increase in firearm thefts in the area.

The operation comes from a partnership between the community and the police department and is completely voluntary.

Gun owners in Milwaukee are asked to collect two spent casings and keep them stored somewhere. Then, if your gun is ever stolen or goes missing, those casings can be turned over to Milwaukee Police.

Milwaukee police said if your weapon is stolen, those two casings will be placed in a Save-A-Casing envelope and you will be asked to fill out the required information.

The investigating officer will then take the casings and complete a Consent to Search Authorization form, indicating consent to enter the casings into the Integrated Ballistics Identification System (IBIS).

If the gun is ever used, and bullets are recovered, they can then be matched using the IBIS.

Milwaukee citizens can also just provide the two spent shell casings, without their firearm being stolen. However, a consent form will not need to be completed until if/when that firearm goes missing.

