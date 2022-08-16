Milwaukee police respond to three shootings in 10 minutes Tuesday morning

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened within 10 minutes of each other Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened around 2:55 a.m. near 15th and Burleigh. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

10 minutes later, Milwaukee police got two calls for two separate shootings. One of them happened near 83rd and Bobolink and involved a 20-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other shooting happened near 26th and Pierce. A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital where is expected to survive.

MPD did respond to a fourth shooting Tuesday morning, but it wasn't until about 5 a.m. That one happened near 42nd and Bonny and involved a 20 -year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to each of these shootings and seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

