TMJ4 Milwaukee police confirm they have responded to the area of 65th and Villard for a shooting Friday evening.

Several United States Postal Service (USPS) workers are at the scene. They tell TMJ4 News their coworker was shot. TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and USPS but is yet to hear back to confirm.

TMJ4 65th and Lancaster

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

