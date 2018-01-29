Milwaukee Police respond to school bus vs. pick-up truck crash Monday morning

MILWAUKEE – Police were called to an accident involving a school bus and pick-up trip Monday morning in Milwaukee.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of 27th and Center Streets.

According to Milwaukee Police, a red pick-up truck struck the school bus at the intersection.

Cleanup underway after a school bus crash near 27th & Center. pic.twitter.com/0DNimmHgR4 — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) January 29, 2018

Police say there were no reports of any injuries of occupants on the school bus. Right now, it’s not clear if the driver of the pick-up truck was injured.

Police have not released any other information on this crash at this time.

Stay with TODAY’S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.

