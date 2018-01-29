Milwaukee Police respond to school bus vs. pick-up truck crash Monday morning

MILWAUKEE – Police were called to an accident involving a school bus and pick-up trip Monday morning in Milwaukee. 

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of 27th and Center Streets.

According to Milwaukee Police, a red pick-up truck struck the school bus at the intersection. 

Police say there were no reports of any injuries of occupants on the school bus. Right now, it’s not clear if the driver of the pick-up truck was injured.

Police have not released any other information on this crash at this time.

