Milwaukee Police respond to school bus vs. pick-up truck crash Monday morning

MILWAUKEE – Police were called to an accident involving a school bus and pick-up trip Monday morning in Milwaukee.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of 27th and Center Streets.
According to Milwaukee Police, a red pick-up truck struck the school bus at the intersection.
Cleanup underway after a school bus crash near 27th & Center. pic.twitter.com/0DNimmHgR4— Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) January 29, 2018
Police say there were no reports of any injuries of occupants on the school bus. Right now, it’s not clear if the driver of the pick-up truck was injured.
Police have not released any other information on this crash at this time.
