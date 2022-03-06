Milwaukee police respond to domestic dispute call, shoot and injure man

Milwaukee police are investigating a late-night domestic dispute that ended with an officer shooting and injuring a man.

According to family, the man police shot is Allen Dekeyser, 29. He and his wife, Marqueta Dekeyser, live near 19th and Hampton.

Marqueta Dekeyser said she and Allen had an argument about the lighting in their home. "Something stupid," she said.

But it escalated, according to Marqueta, and Allen took out his gun and threatened to kill himself.

Scared for her husband, and herself, Marqueta called 911, she said.

"I called for help. I wanted help, not this," she said. "Not this at all.”

According to Milwaukee Police, they responded to the domestic dispute call and encountered an armed suspect at the home.

Police said one officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect. MPD said the man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Allen Dekeyser's family shared surveillance video from inside the home with TMJ4 News.

In the video, an officer can be heard saying the suspect had been shot twice in the chin.

Marqueta was not in the home during the shooting. She said police had told her to wait outside until officers arrived.

She said shortly after officers approached the house, she heard two shots.

The family said they haven't yet been able to speak to Allen or learn from authorities the extent of his injuries.

Allen’s parents, Jeff and Shirley Dekeyser, said their son ran a lawn care company, Al's Landscape Services.

But business had been slow, his parent's said, especially with little snow to plow this winter.

His lack of work, they said, had put stress on his marriage and his mental health.

Milwaukee Police said no officers were injured, and the officer who fired his gun will be placed on administrative leave, per protocol for officer-involved-shootings.

MPD Homicide is investigating the shooting.

According to MPD, outside investigating agencies are only required in officer-involved-shootings if the "incident caused death or life-threatending injuries that more than likely would result in death."

