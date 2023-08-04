Milwaukee Police release video pushing firearm safety

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department shared a new video on its YouTube channel Thursday night, addressing the issue of firearm safety.

The video depicts different staged scenarios where kids come across unsecured guns. One depicts a child finding a gun in a park while another shows a child finding a gun in the trash.

MPD's video goes on to show several police officers with the department, who explain what a child should do if they find an unsecured gun.

The tips include not touching the weapon, getting away from it, and telling an adult. The video also served as a reminder to all adults that leaving an unsecured gun around a child is a crime.

One officer even mentioned the fact that multiple children have been shot and killed in the city due to unsecured firearms.

"As adults, let's all do our part to keep our kids safe by securing our guns," one officer in the video said.

You can watch the full video from the Milwaukee Police Department here, or below.

