Milwaukee police release edited video of March 5 officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has released an edited video of an officer-involved shooting in which police shot and injured a man on March 5.

Police initially responded to the 4800 block of N. 19th Street for reports of a person with a gun. Officials said the person had been involved in a domestic dispute that escalated when the person got a hold of a gun.

When police were entering the home, they asked the person, a 29-year-old man, to show his hands. MPD said the man refused, and a 28-year-old officer shot and injured the man. The new video shows an officer armed with an assault rifle and another officer armed with a pistol.

The next day, Marqueta Dekeyser spoke to TMJ4 News and said her husband, Allen Dekeyser, was the man police shot.

Family Allen Dekeyser and his wife, Marqueta.

The video MPD released features the 911 call from Marqueta, who said she and Allen had gotten into an argument. She called 911 and ran out of the home when he got a gun.

Police responded to the scene and spoke to Marqueta outside her home. She gave her keys to police.

Officers went to the door and unlocked it, but closed the front door when they were approached by a dog. The door had a clear window. Police said officers could see Allen and ordered him to show his hands. Police said in the edited video that Allen had a gun in his hand.

In the video, police demanded to see his hands several times before one officer fired his gun, hitting Allen. The other officer entered the home and called for more squads, saying the man had been shot twice.

Allen was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The officer who shot him was placed on administrative duty, per protocol.

To watch the full edited video from MPD, click here [Viewer discretion is advised].

