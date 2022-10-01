Milwaukee police release body cam footage of August officer-involved shooting near 19th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, the Milwaukee Police Department released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened last month near 19th and Greenfield when police say they saw a drug deal happening.

A man involved had a gun in his waistband. When officers approached, the 30-year-old man led them on a foot chase.

While chasing him, one of the officer's body cameras fell off. The officer then shot the suspect in the foot. The man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office found that the officer acted lawfully. The D.A. issued criminal charges against the suspect.

The officer involved was a 30-year-old man with three years of service. He was placed on administrative duty, which is routine in officer-involved shootings.

Milwaukee police said in an update Friday that the officer is no longer on administrative duty and is anticipated on being active soon.

You can watch the full body camera footage on the Milwaukee Police Department's YouTube page.

