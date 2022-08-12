MPD officer shoots man during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield; suspect in stable condition

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday.

TMJ4 The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is investigating a "critical incident" near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman provided an update Thursday evening.

Chief Norman said Milwaukee police were conducting a narcotics investigation near 18th and Greenfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers saw two individuals engaged in a suspected drug deal. One of the individuals had a gun in his waistband. When he was approached by police, the man fled on foot and a foot pursuit began. During the pursuit, an officer fired his gun and struck the man. He was arrested near 19th and Scott streets.

Chief Norman said the man's firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

The man, a 30-year-old, was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and is in stable condition.

The officer involved is a 30-year-old man with three years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in officer-involved shootings.

There were no injuries to officers or any community members.

