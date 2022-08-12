Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD officer shoots man during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield; suspect in stable condition

A 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and is in stable condition.
A Milwaukee police officer shot a suspect during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday.
Image from iOS - 2022-08-11T190118.332.jpg
Posted at 7:18 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 20:57:17-04

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday.

Image from iOS - 2022-08-11T190114.127.jpg
The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is investigating a "critical incident" near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman provided an update Thursday evening.

Chief Norman said Milwaukee police were conducting a narcotics investigation near 18th and Greenfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers saw two individuals engaged in a suspected drug deal. One of the individuals had a gun in his waistband. When he was approached by police, the man fled on foot and a foot pursuit began. During the pursuit, an officer fired his gun and struck the man. He was arrested near 19th and Scott streets.

Image from iOS - 2022-08-11T190117.295.jpg

Chief Norman said the man's firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

The man, a 30-year-old, was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and is in stable condition.

WATCH: Chief Norman provides update on officer involved shooting

MPD officer shoots suspect during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield

The officer involved is a 30-year-old man with three years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in officer-involved shootings.

There were no injuries to officers or any community members.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards