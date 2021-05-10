Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

items.[0].image.alt
Sal Sendik
milwaukee police administration.JPG
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:51:27-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are providing free steering wheel locks to residents who own some models of Kias and Hyundais.

Police say those vehicles increasing have been targeted by thieves.

The Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee resident who can provide proof of ownership can contact any Milwaukee police district to receive a lock.

The effort is made possible by a donation from the Milwaukee Police Foundation and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The wheel locks are reserved for Kias models from 2011 or later and Hyundais models from 2015 or later.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m