Milwaukee police officers push for more community policing through summer initiative

MILWAUKEE — It's been quite the violent summer in Milwaukee. So far this year, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), there have been 111 homicides and more than 600 non-fatal shootings.

That's more non-fatal shootings than this time last year and the year before that. However, MPD has been working to curb this violence.

TMJ4 went door-knocking with officers Monday, who said community policing could help decrease the violence.

"When it comes to the community and officers, we can actually work together to solve crimes," Officer Dominique Thompson said.

Thompson's no stranger to community policing. Growing up in the city, Thompson said he saw police frequently in his neighborhood, often interacting with kids. He said it's his goal to bring that back to Milwaukee.

This is the second year of 'Operation Summer Guardian,' an officer-driven initiative that targets higher crime neighborhoods. The operation hopes to bridge the gap between the community and its officers.

"A lot of times they have one bad interaction, and they run with that, so our main goal is to fix that so they have good interactions. When we was growing up, police used to come out and hand baseball cards out," Thompson explained.

Monday, officers were out near Sherman Park talking with neighbors, handing out fliers, and encouraging folks to come out to neighborhood events.

"Just seeing your police officers out there making an outreach with the community makes you open up more, and so you are more likely to talk to them and stop to talk to them. Some people are afraid of them," neighbor, Krista Nett said.

In 2022, 24 people under the age of 18 were killed by guns in the city. This year already, 16 minors have lost their lives to gun violence.

Officers said they believe 'Operation Summer Guardian' can help curb this violence.

"When we interact with the kids, like yesterday we were doing catch with the football, just different things to interact with the community, actually helps a lot," Thompson explained.

MPD is hosting a Water Balloon Bonanza event at 3000 N. Sherman Blvd Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free. There will be on-site registration, family-fun activities, resources, and free food.

