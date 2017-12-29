Milwaukee police officers honored for fiery crash rescue

Two Milwaukee Police Officers getting national attention for risking their lives to save two teens from a burning car received a surprise honor Thursday.

"I, Tom Barrett the Mayor of the City of Milwaukee do hereby proclaim today Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 to be Officer Nicholas Schlei and Officer Nicholas Reid Day throughout the entire city of Milwaukee," said Mayor Tom Barrett.

The 23-year-old officers, not use to all the attention, had grins plastered on their faces as they took a look at their proclamation.

"These young men are the type of young people we love having on our Milwaukee Police Department," Barrett said.

The partners were in the right place at the right time two nights ago near 54th Street and Villard Avenue. Dash camera video showed their view as a car with three teens crashed into a utility pole and spun out of control.

"They are there to serve the public, they are there to put themselves in harm's way and they are there to help people that they have never met before in their lives," Barrett said.

Body camera then showed officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid, known as the "Nick Squad" at District 4, jump into action. One teen crawled out on his own and the officers pulled out the other two out, who were unconscious.

"I think it's important particularly during the holiday season that we recognize members of the police department who every day put their lives on the line," Barrett said.

The officers said it took about 60 seconds to get the teens out, but it felt a lot longer.

"They did so because it was the right thing to do," Barrett said.

The officers were joined by Sgt. Bradley Schlei at City Hall, the father of one of the partners honored.