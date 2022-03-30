Milwaukee police officer resigns after being charged, accused of defrauding city

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer, 32-year-old Patricia Swayka, recently resigned after being charged with defrauding the city of $3,755.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), Swayka resigned from the force on Thursday, March 24.

The City of Milwaukee has a program that allows certain employees to obtain tuition reimbursements for attention college while being employed by the city. Members of the Milwaukee Police Association can qualify up to $1,500 per calendar year for tuition reimbursements and required textbooks, according to a criminal complaint. Reimbursement is prohibited for expenses paid by grants or veteran’s benefits.

According to the complaint, Swayka allegedly applied and received tuition reimbursement from the city on three occasions between 2016 and 2019. She applied for tuition reimbursement for amounts that had already been paid by her grants and benefits. The complaint says, despite not owing any additional money to the university, she continuously applied for tuition reimbursement under false representation.

Swayka made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday. The court approved a deferred prosecution agreement and ordered the proceedings to be suspended for six months. Swayka will appear in court for a review hearing on June 30.

If convicted, Swayka faces up to three years and six months in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip