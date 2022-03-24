Milwaukee police officer charged, accused of defrauding city

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer, 32-year-old Patricia Swayka is facing charges of defrauding the city of $3,755.

According to a criminal complaint, in May of 2021, the City of Milwaukee Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline received an anonymous tip that Swayka received grants to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, while she also received tuition reimbursement from the city to pay the same amounts.

The complaint says an investigation revealed Swayka allegedly applied and received tuition reimbursements from the city for amounts she didn't have to pay, which allowed her to obtain city funds without consent.

The City of Milwaukee has a program that allows certain employees to obtain tuition reimbursements for attention college while being employed by the city. Members of the Milwaukee Police Association can qualify up to $1,500 per calendar year for tuition reimbursements and required textbooks, according to the complaint. Reimbursement is prohibited for expenses paid by grants or veteran’s benefits.

Swayka allegedly applied and received tuition reimbursement from the city on three occasions between 2016 and 2019. She applied for tuition reimbursement for amounts that had already been paid by her grants and benefits. The complaint says, despite not owing any additional money to the university, she continuously applied for tuition reimbursement under false representation.

If convicted, Swayka faces up to three years and six months in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Swayka will make her initial appearance in court on Wednesday, March 30 at 11 a.m.

