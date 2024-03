The Milwaukee Police Officer charged with Child abuse is scheduled to appear in court today.

Frank Williams is accused of hitting a 7-year-old repeatedly with a belt. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

If Williams is convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip