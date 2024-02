Suspended Milwaukee Police Officer Frank Williams is expected in court today.

He's facing felony child abuse charges. Prosecutors say he beat and choked a seven year old.

Williams made his first court appearance last week. His hearing Monday starts at 9:00 a.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip