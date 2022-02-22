Milwaukee police looking for victim, suspect in possible abduction case

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate the victim and suspect in a possible abduction that happened on Friday.

Police say it occurred around 12:55 p.m. near 17th and Lincoln.

The armed suspect forced the victim into a vehicle and fled the scene, police say.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male, 28-38 years of age and had a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue and orange Bears baseball cap, a blue camouflage jacket, dark colored pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Police describe the victim was a Hispanic female, 25-35 years of age, and last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

MPD

MPD

The suspect vehicle is described as red four-door Buick with no plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

