Milwaukee police launch 'Police to Citizen' website for reporting property crimes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department launched a new way to report crimes on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in an effort to free officers up for more serious incidents.

They are calling it the "Police to Citizen" website, where people can submit a report for certain kinds of offenses online. Police hope these kinds of offenses do not require a police officer to arrive in-person to help.

The following are the criteria for an online report:

The incident must have occurred in the City of Milwaukee

The reporting person must be 18 years of age or older

A valid email address is required

The following types of reports will be accepted online:

Theft valued at less than $2,500

Vandalism / Damage to Property valued at less than $2,500

Lost Property

According to Milwaukee police, there were more than 12,050 reports of these types filed in 2021. That's compared to 8,280 reports of this level in 2022.

The following kind of incidents cannot be reported online and must be reported the old way by calling the emergency or non-emergency number for the Milwaukee police.

Violent crime or sex-related offenses (e.g. Battery, Robbery, Kidnapping, Sexual

Assault, Domestic Violence, Arson etc.)

A crime with viable suspect information

Motor Vehicle Theft

Burglary

Identity Theft

Any offense involving a firearm (to include lost/stolen firearms)

Head to Milwaukee police's "Police to Citizen" website here.

