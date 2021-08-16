Watch
Milwaukee police investigating suspicious death at 28th and National

Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 09:44:27-04

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a "suspicious death" near S. 28th St. and W. National Ave., the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

It happened in the 900 block of S. 28th St., near W. National Ave. An autopsy on the victim is pending.

Milwaukee Police are currently investigating the death, according to a tweet from the Medical Examiner's Office.

We don't yet know how the victim died.

Check back often for more details on this developing story.

