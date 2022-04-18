Watch
Milwaukee Police investigating shooting of 17-year-old girl

Posted at 9:38 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 23:45:26-04

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is investigating the homicide of a 17-year-old girl.

MPD says the 17-year-old was a passenger in a car near the 4700 block of N. 29th Street just before 7 p.m. on Sunday evening when she was shot. She later succumbed to her injuries. The incident is believed to be road rage related.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek suspects in this incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

