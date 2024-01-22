Milwaukee police investigating shooting death of 15-year-old boy

Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says 15-year-old Darren Hatchett was shot and killed just after 8:00 AM on Saturday. Hatchett was found by a stranger in a car in an alley off 73rd Street.

Police are still searching for suspects. Anyone with any information call call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477)



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip